Canyon fire spurs evacuations in Ventura and L.A. counties

By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video
A rapidly growing wildfire straddling the Ventura-Los Angeles county line Thursday afternoon triggered evacuations in and around Piru and Castaic amid a major heat wave that officials warned could foster extreme fire growth and behavior.

The Canyon fire was initially reported to be about 30 acres, but within about two hours that estimate jumped to just over 1,000 acres, according to Ventura County officials.

The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. near Holser Canyon Road, northeast of Piru — a small, unincorporated town not far from Castaic Junction, where Interstate 5 meets Highway 126, according to Ventura County officials.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

