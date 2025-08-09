Newsom welcomes Texas Democrats who fled to foil Trump’s redistricting plan
A delegation of Texas state legislators met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California elected officials in Sacramento on Friday.
The Texas lawmakers fled their home state to prevent the GOP from adopting new district maps that favor Republicans at President Trump’s request.
California has responded with its own plan to gerrymander seats to boost Democrats and neutralize Republican gains in Texas in 2026.
