Newsom welcomes Texas Democrats who fled to foil Trump’s redistricting plan

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A delegation of Texas state legislators met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California elected officials in Sacramento on Friday.



The Texas lawmakers fled their home state to prevent the GOP from adopting new district maps that favor Republicans at President Trump’s request.



California has responded with its own plan to gerrymander seats to boost Democrats and neutralize Republican gains in Texas in 2026.