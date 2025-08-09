There’s more to California ground squirrels than the holes in your garden

California ground squirrels pack a lot of grit into their roughly 12-inch frame (not counting the tail).



The burrowing rodents do epic battle with rattlesnakes. And last summer the critters exhibited never-before-documented carnivorous behavior: Researchers observed the squirrels killing and eating voles in a San Francisco Bay Area park.“



That was shocking,” said Jennifer Smith, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and lead author of a study on the finding.



But the squirrels might be best known for their homes. You know, those holes dotting L.A.’s parks, hillsides and home gardens. The burrows, which can damage crops and infrastructure, drive some people nuts.



But scientists say they play an important role in the ecosystem, serving as a food source for numerous animals. Once upon a time, people used to chow down on them.



Now, “what we’re seeing is the ground squirrels are doing the hunting,” Smith said.



This is the latest installment of “AnimaLA,” a series spotlighting local wildlife.