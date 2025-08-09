Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:51
There’s more to California ground squirrels than the holes in your garden
California

There’s more to California ground squirrels than the holes in your garden

Lila Seidman.
By Lila Seidman and Yadira Flores
California ground squirrels pack a lot of grit into their roughly 12-inch frame (not counting the tail).

The burrowing rodents do epic battle with rattlesnakes. And last summer the critters exhibited never-before-documented carnivorous behavior: Researchers observed the squirrels killing and eating voles in a San Francisco Bay Area park.“

That was shocking,” said Jennifer Smith, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and lead author of a study on the finding.

But the squirrels might be best known for their homes. You know, those holes dotting L.A.’s parks, hillsides and home gardens. The burrows, which can damage crops and infrastructure, drive some people nuts.

But scientists say they play an important role in the ecosystem, serving as a food source for numerous animals. Once upon a time, people used to chow down on them.

Now, “what we’re seeing is the ground squirrels are doing the hunting,” Smith said.

This is the latest installment of “AnimaLA,” a series spotlighting local wildlife.
California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a former video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

Advertisement