LA Times Today: Case of ‘El Chapo’ son cooperating with U.S. prosecutors roils Mexico

The saga of notorious drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman is full of twists and turns. His arrest in 2019 set off a deadly cartel siege of a Mexican city which forced the government to release him. In 2023 he was rearrested and extradited to the U.S.



Now the bombshell news that he’s cooperating with the U.S. is roiling Mexico and could expose corruption at the highest levels of government.



Patrick McDonnell is the L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief and joined Lisa McRee.