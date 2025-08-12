LA Times Today: Trump expands L.A. military tactics by sending National Guard to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump at the White House today announcing the Washington, D.C. police will now be under federal control as he also deploys the National Guard to the nation’s capital to control crime. But the data does not back up the president’s assertion leaving critics wondering if it is a political – not a public safety – decision and if California’s cities could be next.



L.A. Times deputy managing editor Shelby Grad joined Lisa McRee.