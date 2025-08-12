LA Times Today: Cyborg jellyfish could help uncover the depths and mysteries of the Pacific Ocean

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



They might look like regular moon jellyfish, but these are not completely natural creatures. They are cyborgs – part robot, part jellyfish. They’re remotely controlled by Caltech researchers to collect environmental data as they pulse through the ocean.



L.A. Times environment, health and science intern Niamh Ordner wrote about these robotic jellyfish.