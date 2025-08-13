LA Times Today: 7 dogs suddenly died and 11 more fell ill in Venice Canals: Neighbors clamor for answers
Worry and panic among pet owners in Venice after a number of dogs mysteriously died after walking near its famous canals. What is happening to these dogs?
L.A. Times intern Christopher Buchanan spoke with pet owners to learn more.
