LA Times Today: After fires and a tsunami, a push to force L.A. to finally analyze evacuation routes

Los Angeles is vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires and even tsunamis.



Despite that, L.A. still hasn’t tested whether its roads can handle mass evacuations in an emergency. State law requires these plans. And experts say a lack of preparation could be catastrophic.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty is here to explain.