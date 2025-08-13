Streaming cage match! Paramount’s $7.7 billion UFC deal

Advertisement
By Ryan Faughnder and Mark E. Potts
In a major early move under new ownership, Paramount has agreed to pay $7.7 billion for media rights to UFC’s mixed martial arts events in the U.S.

Paramount said Monday that it has signed a seven-year deal with TKO Group Holdings that will put 13 marquee UFC events and 30 fight nights on streaming platform Paramount+ beginning next year. Some of the matches will air on broadcast TV network CBS.

Hollywood Inc. Senior Editor Ryan Faughnder breaks down what the deal means for Paramount, the streaming sports world, and even President Donald Trump.
