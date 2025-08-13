Sylvester Stallone, Kiss among Kennedy Center honorees, Trump to host ceremony

President Trump on Wednesday announced his picks for Kennedy Center honorees and said that he will host the ceremony himself — a first for any president. Action star Sylvester Stallone, the glam rock band Kiss, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, country music star George Strait and English actor and comedian Michael Crawford made the list.



The Kennedy Center Honors, which recognize lifetime achievement in the performing arts have been given annually since 1978, are the highlight of the center’s season each December. The award is considered a career highlight for the performers who receive it. Past honorees have included Leonard Bernstein, Dizzy Gillespie, James Brown and Meryl Streep, among others.