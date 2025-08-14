Breaking News
L.A. Olympics will be first to offer venue naming rights
Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:56
A Palestinian home kitchen reopens in Watts to help families in Gaza
Food

A Palestinian home kitchen reopens in Watts to help families in Gaza

By Brenda Elizondo
 and Lauren Ng
Produced by 
Brenda Elizondo
 and Lauren Ng
Mid East Eats — a popular falafel pop-up turned private dinner service — is now open as a fast-casual destination for homestyle Palestinian cuisine with an L.A. edge. It’s also the first legally permitted home kitchen in Watts.

Sumer and Andrew Durkee’s nearly 700-square-foot home on Grape Street has a white banner stretched across the front gate, with blown-up photos of pita wraps, rice bowls, tacos and nachos topped with falafel. Enter the front yard, outfitted with a few tables, and maybe one of the home cooks will greet you, if they’re not busy wrapping burritos or throwing meat on a grill. Business has kicked up since the Durkees relaunched Mid East Eats three weeks ago.

Mid East Eats is open in Watts on Thursday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
FoodCalifornia
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Lauren Ng

Lauren Ng was a 2025 summer intern with the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. A Torrance native, she has previously written and edited for Food Fix, an American food policy newsletter, and is pursuing bachelor’s degrees in journalism and food studies at New York University, where she is the managing editor of the award-winning student newspaper.

Advertisement