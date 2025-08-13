Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:45
Street performer who’s been busking at the Hollywood Bowl for 45 years.

If you’ve been to a concert at the Hollywood Bowl anytime in the past 45 years, chances are you’ve passed David Liebe Hart — singing, puppet in hand. You might recognize him from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! or his long-running public access program, Junior Christian Teaching Bible Lesson Program.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Hart moved from Chicago to Los Angeles in 1976 to pursue acting, and by his account, he began busking outside the Bowl in 1980. Tom Carroll still vividly remembers spotting David when he was just three years old — and recently sat down with him to learn what’s kept him performing all these years.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

