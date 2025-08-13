Street performer who’s been busking at the Hollywood Bowl for 45 years.

If you’ve been to a concert at the Hollywood Bowl anytime in the past 45 years, chances are you’ve passed David Liebe Hart — singing, puppet in hand. You might recognize him from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! or his long-running public access program, Junior Christian Teaching Bible Lesson Program.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Hart moved from Chicago to Los Angeles in 1976 to pursue acting, and by his account, he began busking outside the Bowl in 1980. Tom Carroll still vividly remembers spotting David when he was just three years old — and recently sat down with him to learn what’s kept him performing all these years.