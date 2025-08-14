LA Times Today: End of transgender care at Children’s Hospital L.A. signals nationwide shift under Trump

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



When Children’s Hospital Los Angeles suspended treatments for transgender minors back in February, it set off weeks of protest before the hospital ultimately reversed course.



Now facing mounting pressure and legal threats from the Trump administration, C.H.L.A. has shut down its transgender care program altogether.



Sonja Sharp covers legal affairs for the L.A. Times and wrote about the changes.