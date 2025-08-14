Voices

LA Times Today: The monthly tab for her in-home elder care: $18,000. She can cover it, but how many others can?

As the U.S. population continues to age, families face a growing challenge: how to afford the soaring costs of elder care, especially here in California. The expense of caring for an aging loved one often strains household budgets and the state’s healthcare system.



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez spent time with one Southern California family paying nearly 20,000 dollars a month for care.