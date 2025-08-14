LA Times Today: South Koreans are obsessed with Netflix’s ‘K-pop Demon Hunters.’ Here’s why

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“K-Pop Demon Hunters” has taken South Korea and the world by storm this summer. The film follows a K-pop girl group that protects the world from demons through the power of their songs. And now plans for sequels and a live-action adaptation are in the works.



L.A. Times Seoul correspondent Max Kim explained the phenomenon.