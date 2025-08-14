Gov. Newsom announces midterm redistricting vote to counteract Texas redistricting plan

Democratic lawmakers and their allies announced a special-election campaign on Thursday asking voters to allow California’s congressional districts to be redrawn to decrease the size of the state’s Republican delegation — a move that could determine control of Congress next year and stymie President Trump’s agenda.



The effort is an attempt to counter GOP-led states, notably Texas, attempting to redraw their congressional maps to decrease Democratic ranks in the U.S. House of Representatives at Trump’s behest.