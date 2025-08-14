Advertisement
Gov. Newsom announces midterm redistricting vote to counteract Texas redistricting plan
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video
Democratic lawmakers and their allies announced a special-election campaign on Thursday asking voters to allow California’s congressional districts to be redrawn to decrease the size of the state’s Republican delegation — a move that could determine control of Congress next year and stymie President Trump’s agenda.

The effort is an attempt to counter GOP-led states, notably Texas, attempting to redraw their congressional maps to decrease Democratic ranks in the U.S. House of Representatives at Trump’s behest.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

