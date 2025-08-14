California has new congressional maps coming. Here’s how they become law

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California voters will be asked in a Nov. 4 special election to temporarily suspend the congressional maps drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission.



If the effort by Democrats is successful, it could blunt changes in GOP states to boost the number of Republicans in Congress.