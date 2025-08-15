L.A. school teachers implement new protections for immigrant families

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Union del Barrio, a political volunteer organization is training educators and community members in patrol methods to alert students and parents of potential ICE activity.





On the first day of instruction at Maya Angelou Community High School, teachers and students filed onto campus as volunteers monitored activity from their and at the school’s entrance. Ron Gochez, an organizer for UdB and a history teacher at Maya Angelou, spoke with The Times before the school day began.