A 65-mile horse ride honors legendary Mexican outlaw

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.
Carlin Stiehl is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. He received his bachelor’s degree in film and television with a concentration in marine sciences from Boston University, where he specialized in narrative documentary storytelling, and is currently completing his master’s at Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication. Previously, he worked in media production in Ethiopia, the Chesapeake Bay Program, MLive and the Boston Globe.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.