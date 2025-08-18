A 65-mile horse ride honors legendary Mexican outlaw

A 65-mile horseback ride in the Central Valley honors Gold Rush-era outlaw Joaquin Murrieta — who was branded a “notorious bandit” by some, but is “El Patrio,” the patriot, to others.



“For us Mexican horsemen, he is like our hero,” says one rider.



The three-day event is a celebration of community, but this year immigration raids are keeping some people at home.