From tree to table: Harold Greene’s soulful handcrafted furniture

Former firefighter Harold Greene has spent 40+ years crafting custom, handmade furniture in San Pedro, often using locally sourced wood.



His functional, lasting pieces — from dining tables to a Japanese-style pergola — are treasured by longtime clients.



Now in his 70s, Greene is booked a year out, teaches nationwide, and has no plans to retire.