Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:22
From tree to table: Harold Greene’s soulful handcrafted furniture
Lifestyle

From tree to table: Harold Greene’s soulful handcrafted furniture

Los Angeles Times summer 2025 intern Aspen Anderson
Mark Potts.
By Aspen Anderson and Mark E. Potts
Former firefighter Harold Greene has spent 40+ years crafting custom, handmade furniture in San Pedro, often using locally sourced wood.

His functional, lasting pieces — from dining tables to a Japanese-style pergola — are treasured by longtime clients.

Now in his 70s, Greene is booked a year out, teaches nationwide, and has no plans to retire.
Lifestyle
Aspen Anderson

Aspen Anderson is a summer intern reporting for the Los Angeles Times features desk. A Seattle native, she has previously freelanced for the Seattle Times features section, contributing to the How-to-Seattle beat. She is a recent graduate from the University of Washington.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement