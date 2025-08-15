Advertisement
What club are you a part of?
California

With nearly 10 million people calling L.A. County home, chances are there’s a club for just about any niche interest or hobby.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
For jugglers in the Pasadena area, that’s the South Pasadena Juggler Club — founded 25 years ago, it’s moved locations a few times but now meets at Victory Park in Pasadena on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Tom stopped by to chat with members and find out what makes this club special. Have a club you think Tom should visit next? Drop it in the comments below.













Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

