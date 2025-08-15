What club are you a part of?

With nearly 10 million people calling L.A. County home, chances are there’s a club for just about any niche interest or hobby.

For jugglers in the Pasadena area, that’s the South Pasadena Juggler Club — founded 25 years ago, it’s moved locations a few times but now meets at Victory Park in Pasadena on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Tom stopped by to chat with members and find out what makes this club special. Have a club you think Tom should visit next? Drop it in the comments below.



























