Putin and Trump conclude high-stakes summit over Ukraine war

President Trump and Vladimir Putin held nearly three hours of talks over the prospects for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday, negotiating for hours at a U.S. air base in Alaska over the future of Russia’s military campaign, a war of conquest that has resulted in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.



Trump had said before the summit he would know if Putin was serious about peace within minutes of their meeting. Yet, before the talks began, the Russian leader, a global pariah since launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, received a red carpet arrival on American soil and a greeting of applause from the U.S. president.



It was an extraordinary welcome for Putin, whose government has called the United States an “enemy state” and who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Ukraine. Putin’s war has led to 1.4 million casualties, according to independent analysts, including 1 million dead and wounded among Russian soldiers alone.