Hundreds of Californians have been paid $10,000 to relocate to Oklahoma

Hundreds of Californians have been paid $10,000 to relocate to Oklahoma.Description: Tulsa Remote has attracted more than 3,600 remote workers since its inception in 2019. More than 7,800 Californians have applied to the program and 539 have made the move, cementing California as the second-most popular origin state behind Texas.





More Californians have moved to Tulsa through the program than those hailing from other coastal states such as Florida and New York.Similar programs have popped up in Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia and other states looking to reverse population decline. The programs, which are a boon to small and medium-sized towns in the middle of America, highlight a troubling, years-long trend of Californians uprooting their lives and relocating to less expensive locations. The transition to remote work following the pandemic has made leaving the Golden State even easier.