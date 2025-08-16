LA Times Today: As west Altadena burned, L.A. County fire trucks stayed elsewhere

In the midst of the chaos during the Eaton fire, west Altadena was left largely unprotected. When the fires were finally contained, thousands of structures were destroyed and more than a dozen people would be found dead.



An L.A. Times investigation revealed that as west Altadena burned, L.A. County fire trucks stayed in other parts of the city.



Rebecca Ellis covers L.A. County government for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the details.