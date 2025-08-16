LA Times Today: California lawmakers approve expanded $750-million film tax credit program

The entertainment industry has been synonymous with California since motion pictures were invented.



Now, as film and television productions continue to move out of the Golden State, Governor Gavin Newsom is fighting to bring them back.



L.A. Times entertainment business reporter Samantha Masunaga wrote about a massive new tax break for California-based productions.