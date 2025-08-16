LA Times Today: ICE raids put a chill on L.A. high school football: ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’

The high school football season kicks off later this month, but for some teams their biggest challenges are not on the field, but at home. As ICE raids continue across Southern California, many families are sacrificing sports for their personal safety.



L.A. Times Prep Sports columnist Eric Sondheimer has been following the story and he joined Lisa McRee.