Dodgers’ Max Muncy to miss several weeks because of oblique strain

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Ahead of their biggest series of the season, the Dodgers suffered another significant injury blow.



Third baseman Max Muncy was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain ahead of the team’s pivotal divisional matchup against the San Diego Padres.



The Dodgers are hopeful Muncy’s injury — which manager Dave Roberts said was similar to, but more mild, than the oblique and rib problem that sidelined him for much of last year — won’t be season ending.