Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:39
Putin and Trump conclude Alaska summit but provide no details
World & Nation

Putin and Trump conclude Alaska summit but provide no details

Michael Wilner
Mark Potts.
By Michael Wilner and Mark E. Potts
Three hours of negotiations with Vladimir Putin over Russia’s war in Ukraine were “extremely productive,” but only Kyiv can decide whether a deal toward a ceasefire is possible, President Trump said Friday, capping a historic summit with the Russian leader.

At a news conference at a U.S. air base in Alaska, the two men alluded to agreements made, but offered no details and took no questions. “We didn’t get there,” Trump said.
World & Nation
Michael Wilner

Michael Wilner is the Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. He has spent more than a decade covering the federal government with a focus on the White House. Before joining The Times, Wilner was chief Washington correspondent for McClatchy, where his enterprise and international reporting was recognized with multiple awards. He previously covered foreign affairs in Washington and overseas for the Jerusalem Post. Wilner is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement