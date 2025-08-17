Immigration agent in San Bernardino fires shots at vehicle

The attempt by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Bernardino to question the men in the truck on Saturday morning, captured on video by a family member in the back seat, ended with allegations from federal authorities that agents were injured when the driver tried to “run them down.”



“In the course of the incident the suspect drove his car at the officers and struck two CBP officers with his vehicle,” read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security. Because of that, the official said, a CBP officer discharged his firearm “in self-defense.”



DHS did not answer follow up questions about why they were trying to arrest the man in the car or about the condition of the officers who were struck.



Later, at home, family members took photos of what appeared to be at least two bullet holes in the side of the truck.



“At the moment that they broke the windows, the driver of the vehicle felt like his life was in danger and the life of his child was in danger as well,” said Javier Hernandez, executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.