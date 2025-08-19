Go swashbuckling in search of belonging in this interactive adventure

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Pirating, as evidenced by theme park rides and centuries of stories, has long fascinated. Seafaring and sword fighting imply adventure. Dice games? Bluffing and strategy. And if you’re really lucky, maybe there’s a mermaid.



Last Call Theatre, a local interactive-focused performance group, has found a way to give us a taste of buccaneering, that is without the pesky consequences of being captured by the Royal Navy — or succumbing to a rum-induced liver disease.



For one more weekend in Long Beach theatergoers can live out a mini marauding fantasy on an actual ship courtesy of a revival of the troupe’s show, “Pirates Wanted.” It’s theater, but it’s also a game, one with branching narratives, multiple endings and even life lessons, such as reminders on how to tie a knot.



There are far deeper themes. Throughout, “Pirates Wanted” explores how to navigate complicated family drama and romantic relationships when value systems — you know, looting and pillaging versus not — don’t align. There’s metaphors if you go looking for them, specifically on having to live much of one’s life in the closet, but “Pirates Wanted” places a heavy emphasis on silliness, too.

