LA Times Today: Secrets of the Lucas Museum landscape

Film director George Lucas’s super-modern Museum of Narrative Art is nearing the final stages of construction in Exposition Park. The museum is devoted to visual storytelling and the building itself is a showstopper.



But the surrounding park and gardens could end up being more significant for Angelenos. Foothills, groves, canyons and mesas have been created on and around the museum that seek to tell a story all their own.