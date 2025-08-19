LA Times Today: Newsom’s decision to fight fire with fire could have profound political consequences
As Governor Gavin Newsom predicted last week, today California legislative leaders introduced the Election Rigging Response Act. Proposition 50 – named for the number of states in our union – would temporarily redraw the state congressional map to create more Democratic seats if – and only if – Texas, Florida, Indiana or other GOP-led states redraw their maps to favor Republican candidates first.
L.A. Times reporter Julia Wick covers politics for the times and joins Lisa McRee now.
