Don't Miss
These are the worst freeways in Southern California: L.A. Times rankings
Advertisement
VIDEO | 06:07
LA Times Today: Newsom’s decision to fight fire with fire could have profound political consequences
Politics

LA Times Today: Newsom’s decision to fight fire with fire could have profound political consequences

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As Governor Gavin Newsom predicted last week, today California legislative leaders introduced the Election Rigging Response Act. Proposition 50 – named for the number of states in our union – would temporarily redraw the state congressional map to create more Democratic seats if – and only if – Texas, Florida, Indiana or other GOP-led states redraw their maps to favor Republican candidates first.

L.A. Times reporter Julia Wick covers politics for the times and joins Lisa McRee now.
PoliticsLA Times Today
Advertisement