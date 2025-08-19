LA Times Today: FDA panel on the use of antidepressants during pregnancy is alarming experts

Data shows as many as 20 percent of women experience depression during pregnancy. And in the first year after giving birth, suicide is a leading cause of death for mothers.



But an FDA panel recently attacked SSRI’s – a class of antidepressant drugs – and their use during pregnancy. Some doctors say the panel is spreading misinformation about the drugs.



L.A. Times science and medicine reporter Corinne Purtill joined Lisa McRee to explain.