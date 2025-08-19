HEAT WAVE LOADING

Downtown LA could hit the mid-90s, valleys past 100, Palm Springs above 113, and Death Valley near 120. That’s 10–20° hotter than normal for August.The heat builds midweek, peaks Thursday and Friday, and sticks around through the weekend. With dry air, fire risk also climbs across valleys and mountains.Stay cool: hydrate, avoid the hottest hours, and keep an eye on fire updates. It’s all about pacing and preparation.
