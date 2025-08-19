Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:07
Why MSNBC is becoming MS NOW
Why MSNBC is becoming MS NOW

Ryan Faughnder.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Faughnder and Mark E. Potts
MSNBC is being renamed after parent company Comcast spins the cable news channel off into a separate corporate entity later this year.

The left-leaning channel will be known as MS NOW once it becomes part of Versant, a new company, and is no longer associated with NBC News, staffers were told Monday.

But why the split and what to expect? The Los Angeles Times’ Ryan Faughnder has the details.
Ryan Faughnder

