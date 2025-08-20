LA Times Today: Senate votes to overturn California’s landmark ban on new gas-only car sales

Smog was so bad by the mid-20th century that some people in California donned gas masks. But even with the passage of clean air laws, in 2020, L.A. still reported its worst smog in 30 years.



That same year, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.



That was the plan. But now, Republicans have struck it down.



Reporter Tony Briscoe joined Lisa McRee on L.A. Times Today to explain.