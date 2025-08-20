LA Times Today: Los Angeles public schools to open with unprecedented protections for immigrant children

Just days before the first morning bell of the school year, immigration agents detained an LAUSD student at gunpoint outside of Arleta High School. The viral video heightened fears throughout the city.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume wrote about the unprecedented steps LAUSD leaders are taking to convince immigrant families to send their kids to school.