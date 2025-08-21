LA Times Today: College is not for every student. How schools are steering them to high-demand jobs

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In the 1950s, 60s and 70s classes like home economics and shop that taught practical life and trade skills were common in public schools. But in the 90s many schools eliminated vocational courses due to budget cuts, academic pressures and societal changes.



Now, the L.A. Unified School District is trying to change that.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume wrote about it.