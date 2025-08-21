LA Times Today: Teens take flight with California Science Center

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The idea of flying has inspired humans since the beginning of civilization. Here in L.A., the California Science Center is fueling that inspiration for high school students, giving them a firsthand look into the aviation industry through its Flight Team internship program.



For more information about this and other youth programs, check out californiasciencecenter.org/programs.