LA Times Today: Why everybody refuses to believe crime is falling, even though it is

On social media and some conservative news outlets, Los Angeles appears to be drowning in a wave of unchecked crime. But, new data shows a very different story: Los Angeles is on track to have its lowest homicide rate in nearly 60 years, and violent crime is declining.



Jon Regardie is a data journalist with crosstown L.A. who writes about crime in and around L.A. He joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.