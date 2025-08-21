What should you see this weekend? “Honey Don’t!” or “Lurker?”

Two new films hit movie theaters this weekend, the Sundance hit “Lurker” and the” Ethan Coen film, “Honey Don’t!” Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson gives you quick reviews on both and recommends what to see this weekend.

