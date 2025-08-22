Advertisement
California voters will decide redistricting in November

By Mark E. Potts
California voters will be asked in a Nov. 4 special election to waive the state’s independent redistricting process and approve new partisan congressional maps that favor Democrats.

California’s ballot measure is the latest volley in a national political brawl that could alter the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections and the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

