California voters will decide redistricting in November
California voters will be asked in a Nov. 4 special election to waive the state’s independent redistricting process and approve new partisan congressional maps that favor Democrats.
California’s ballot measure is the latest volley in a national political brawl that could alter the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections and the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.
