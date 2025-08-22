LA Times Today: Trump plans White House task force on security for the 2028 L.A. Olympics
With the L.A. Olympics just three years away, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating a White House task force to oversee the games.
Who will lead that task force? President Trump. He’s vowing to protect the games with a strong military presence. But his announcement comes amid growing tensions between Trump and California.
David Wharton has covered many Olympic Games and joins Lisa McRee to explain this unprecedented move.
