LA Times Today: Feds raid Tujunga home of ‘TikTok Cult’ pastor in sex trafficking, fraud investigation

The Netflix docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” took viewers into the shadowy world of a talent management company and the pastor that ran it. The L.A.-based talent agency claimed to help aspiring dancers find jobs in L.A. Instead, victims said they fell under the sway of a cult. In late July, federal agents raided a home connected to the company.



L.A. Times reporter Nathan Solis joined Lisa McRee with details.