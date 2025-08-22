LA Times Today: RFK Jr.’s cancellation of mRNA vaccine research is even worse than it first seemed

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr abruptly canceled nearly two-dozen mRNA research contracts, justifying the decision with a compilation of handpicked studies. Critics argue those studies misrepresent the science and omit new research.



L.A. Times columnist Michael Hiltzik warns that the policy roll back is a dangerous decision that could have serious consequences for public health.