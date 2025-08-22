Parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro arrested on suspicion of murder

The parents of missing baby Emmanuel Haro were arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, more than a week after his mother claimed the 7-month old boy was abducted, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.
They were arrested at their Cabazon home, and officials said they were still searching for the baby.
