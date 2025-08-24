Most California voters disapprove of Trump’s immigration enforcement policies
The poll was completed online in English and Spanish from Aug. 11-17 by 4,950 registered voters in California.
69% of respondents said they disapprove of the way immigration enforcement is being carried out in the state.
Researchers said the results showed that Republicans are much more fractured in their thinking on immigration than Democrats.
