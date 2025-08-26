LA Times Today: At 90, he’s a competitive stair climber. ‘It gives me a goal, and that’s why I keep going’

Competitive stair climbing. Yes, it’s a thing, and there are more than 200 annual events globally.



Ventura resident Tom Kutrosky took up the sport 15 years ago and loves it. He is also 90 years old. Tom will be one of 4,000 participants at this year’s YMCA Stair Climb for Los Angeles. He’ll be climbing all 75 stories of the U.S. Bank building for that event.