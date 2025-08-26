Voices
LA Times Today: Commentary: Gavin Newsom has driven Fox News completely crazy
California Governor Gavin Newsom has raised the stakes in his political battles with President Trump: The governor has taken to mocking Trump, trolling him and his base in a provocative way that mimics the president’s own style. But is it working?
L.A. Times news and culture critic Lorraine Ali has been following the story.
