CA voters undecided in 2026 governor’s race, but prefer Newsom for president

Nearly 4 in 10 registered voters are undecided in next year’s governor’s race, but among those that have a preference, former Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine has a narrow lead, according to a new UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll.



Gov. Gavin Newsom edges former Vice President Kamala Harris as the preferred candidate in the 2028 presidential race, with 51% of the state’s Democratic voters saying Harris should not make another bid for the White House.