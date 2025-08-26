Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:18
CA voters undecided in 2026 governor’s race, but prefer Newsom for president
California

CA voters undecided in 2026 governor’s race, but prefer Newsom for president

Seema Mehta.
Mark Potts.
By Seema Mehta and Mark E. Potts
Nearly 4 in 10 registered voters are undecided in next year’s governor’s race, but among those that have a preference, former Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine has a narrow lead, according to a new UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll.

Gov. Gavin Newsom edges former Vice President Kamala Harris as the preferred candidate in the 2028 presidential race, with 51% of the state’s Democratic voters saying Harris should not make another bid for the White House.
CaliforniaPolitics
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement